News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia
Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of Russia has petitioned to the veterinary service of Armenia, with a request to stop the supply of dairy products to Russia as of April 5. The respective statement was issued by the press service of this Russian inspectorate agency.

The results of the inspection—from March 20 to 24—of Armenia’s milk processing enterprises were discussed during Friday’s talks between the veterinary services of Russia and Armenia.

"During the consultation, the issue of the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety—for Russian recipients—of dairy products produced by the Armenian veterinary service was raised," Rosselkhoznadzor states.

It is noted that the aforesaid petition is related to the unsatisfactory results of the inspection, which were reported earlier.

The possibility of resumption of supplies will be discussed additionally, Rosselkhoznadzor adds, based on the results of the work carried out by the Armenian side toward the elimination of the detected violations.

 Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor announced that it would consider introducing restrictions on the import of dairy products from Armenia to Russia due to poor monitoring and the Armenian side’s violations of the restrictive measures. According to the information received from the Armenian side, the milk processing enterprises of Armenia use the raw materials produced by the enterprises of Iran, whereas Rosselkhoznadzor has applied restrictive measures against these raw materials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance...
 Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?
According to the roadmap, the communication operators should first analyze and start the work on stopping fraud in their networks…
 Newspaper: Armenia FM's Moscow visit was not planned in advance
It aimed to ease to a certain extent the accumulated and increasing tension in Armenian-Russian relations...
 Mirzoyan dismisses view on ‘anti-Russian sentiments’ in Armenia
As for demonstrations in Armenia, the latter’s law guarantees freedom of assembly, the Armenian FM noted…
 Lavrov: West's attempts to provoke dispute between Russia, Armenia are doomed to failure
The Russian FM said that he and his Armenian colleague discussed in detail ways to settle the situation around the Lachin corridor, and in Karabakh in general…
 Lavrov: Russia is Armenia's leading trade partner, investor
One of the priority issues is the settlement of the situation created around the Lachin corridor, and Karabakh in general, the Russian FM stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos