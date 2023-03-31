Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of Russia has petitioned to the veterinary service of Armenia, with a request to stop the supply of dairy products to Russia as of April 5. The respective statement was issued by the press service of this Russian inspectorate agency.
The results of the inspection—from March 20 to 24—of Armenia’s milk processing enterprises were discussed during Friday’s talks between the veterinary services of Russia and Armenia.
"During the consultation, the issue of the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety—for Russian recipients—of dairy products produced by the Armenian veterinary service was raised," Rosselkhoznadzor states.
It is noted that the aforesaid petition is related to the unsatisfactory results of the inspection, which were reported earlier.
The possibility of resumption of supplies will be discussed additionally, Rosselkhoznadzor adds, based on the results of the work carried out by the Armenian side toward the elimination of the detected violations.
Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor announced that it would consider introducing restrictions on the import of dairy products from Armenia to Russia due to poor monitoring and the Armenian side’s violations of the restrictive measures. According to the information received from the Armenian side, the milk processing enterprises of Armenia use the raw materials produced by the enterprises of Iran, whereas Rosselkhoznadzor has applied restrictive measures against these raw materials.