Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, and the delegation led by him, who were on a two-day visit to Syunik Province.
In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister stated:
"Dear Mr. Wauquiez,
“I welcome you in the Republic of Armenia and I am glad to meet you again. We are also pleased to note that the relations between Armenia and France have high dynamics not only at the highest political level, but also in the level of decentralized cooperation.
“Of course, we are in a very difficult period, and our country and the region are experiencing very difficult times. In this sense, such visits are also very important in terms of conveying moral strength and support, including political. I would like to emphasize the importance of your visit to the starting point of the Lachin Corridor and the Syunik Province and, of course, your messages regarding the existing situation.
“I would also like to hear your impressions from the visit. I hope you have noticed that despite all the problems, we are making very serious investment projects in the republic, including in the Syunik Province. massive construction works are being carried out: roads, schools, kindergartens, other infrastructures, because our approach is that despite all the challenges, we should not deviate for a moment from the development agenda of Armenia. Recently, the European Union's investment and economic plan was launched in Syunik Province, which is extremely important. We also hope that the presence of the EU civilian mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will become an additional factor contributing to stability and security. I welcome you once again."