Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Sergey Ghazaryan on Friday received Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, and the delegation led by him, at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia.
The parties discussed the situation created around Artsakh, the future courses of action, and humanitarian programs, Artsakh foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Laurent Wauquiez expressed confidence that the collaboration between Artsakh and the French region he heads will only deepen and strengthen from now on. For his part, Sergey Ghazaryan thanked Wauquiez for his friendly disposition towards Artsakh.
In the afternoon, Laurent Wauquiez met with a group of people from Artsakh who were forcibly displaced from their homes as a result of the 44-day war in 2020 and settled in Armenia, listened to their problems, and discussed a number of matters of legal importance.
Next, a joint news conference of Sergey Ghazaryan and Laurent Wauquiez was held.
Their meeting was preceded by a two-day visit of the French delegation to Syunik Province of Armenia. Also, the delegation went to the beginning of the Lachin corridor, and recorded that this only road leading to Artsakh was blocked by Azerbaijan.