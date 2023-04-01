There are casualties, injuries due to strong tornadoes in US states of Arkansas, Illinois

A monster storm system tore through the US South and Midwest on Friday, spawning deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers in the state of Arkansas and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in the state of Illinois, AP reported.
At least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, in the Little Rock area, authorities said. The town of Wynne in northeastern Arkansas was also devastated, and officials reported two dead there, along with destroyed homes and people trapped in the debris.
Authorities said a theater roof collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, Illinois, killing one person and injuring 28, five of them severely.
There were more confirmed twisters in the state of Iowa and wind-whipped grass fires blazed in the state of Oklahoma, as the storm system threatened a broad swath of the country home to some 85 million people.
Little Rock City Councilmember Lisa Powell Carter told AP that the town Wynne was without power and roads were full of debris.
The unrelenting tornadoes continued spawning and touching down in the area into the night.
The police department in Covington, Tennessee, said on Facebook that the west Tennessee city was impassable after power lines and trees fell on roads when the storm passed through Friday evening. Authorities in Tipton County, north of Memphis, said a tornado appeared to have touched down near the middle school in Covington and in other locations in the rural county.
Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Facebook that homes and structures were severely damaged.
Tornadoes moved through parts of eastern Iowa, with sporadic damage.
And nearly 90,000 customers in Arkansas lost power, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages.