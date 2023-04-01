Poland to transfer 100 Rosomak armored vehicles to Ukraine

Criminal proceedings launched into murder of Armenia serviceman, attempted murder of another

10 China planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line, Taipei says

Yerevan subway operations resume

Pope Francis discharged from hospital

Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened

Armenian ambassador reflects on Armenia-Georgia cooperation

Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured

Russia Defense minister holds consultations at headquarters of joint unit of special operation troops

Yerevan subway operations halted (PHOTOS)

Burnt, half-ashed dead body of woman found near Armenia village waterway

Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says

Kyodo News: Japan government forecasts power shortage in Tokyo this summer

Russia State Duma faction leader: Humanitarian bloc is basis for development of allied relations with Armenia

The Mirror: Biden turns down invitation to King Charles’ coronation

12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross

The Sun: Ursula von der Leyen is proposed to head NATO

Germany army will not be able to completely close its gaps by 2030, defense minister says

Earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Iran again calls on Azerbaijan to be aware of Israel's real intentions

National Security Service: Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives meet at Tegh-Kornidzor sector

28 Russia nationals evacuated from Karabakh

Armenia MOD: Conscript soldier dead

AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge

There are casualties, injuries due to strong tornadoes in US states of Arkansas, Illinois

PM: I am glad that Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity

Newspaper: Trilateral talks held at border of Armenia’s Tegh village

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia ambassador to Singapore

France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity

Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President

Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment

Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus

Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept

Iran MFA spox calls on Azerbaijan to explain its anti-Iranian collaboration with Israel

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning

Matter of nominating Armenia ombudsperson candidate to be discussed at parliament committee on April 4

Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras

Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations

Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says

Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills

Armenia law enforcers take opposition MP Mher Sahakyan from legislature

Laurent Wauquiez: Why are there no sanctions against Azerbaijan president's regime?

Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region

France region to arrange humanitarian convoy for Karabakh

Turkey parliament approves Finland accession to NATO

Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics

Newspaper: No snap election to be held in Yerevan

Russia MOD records another ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Baku's words are considered unconvincing in Tehran: What non-regional forces Iran FM talked about in Russia?

Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia

Azerbaijan, not waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, starts positioning itself on Armenia border

Zakharova on Ritter's statement: EU not interested in building trust between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Armenia-Ukraine economic relations’ development is discussed (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA on Armenia’s possible joining Rome Statute: We assume that everything will be settled in allied manner

Iran national falls from 8 meters while doing construction work in Armenia

Armenia attends first staff talks on preparation of CSTO military exercises in 2023

Armenia-Karabakh alternative road to open Saturday, will be fully equipped by summer

Lavrov to visit Turkey on April 6-7, to discuss Karabakh issue

Armenia, Greece sign new military cooperation program

Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field

Bayramov briefs Herzog on work being done in occupied Armenian territories

US Assistant Secretary of Commerce to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey

New subscribers’ fee to connect to Armenia electricity grid to increase 2-3 times

Public Services Regulatory Commission chief: None of current communication operators is buyer of MTS Armenia

Azerbaijan military aviation conducting exercises

Iran army ground troops’ commander to Azerbaijan: Tehran will not allow changing Caucasus borders

Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President

Bitcoin price reaches record high

Armenia premier: We record more than 10% economic activity index for 2 months already

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide

Premier: There have been no changes in Armenian military positions

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh

2 army helicopters collide in US

Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

Newspaper: Azerbaijan army advances about 1 kilometer in Karabakh-Armenia bypass road

Summit for Democracy Declaration does not reflect on Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia

Markus Ritter: EU Mission in Armenia is successful if Azerbaijan does not attack in spring

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Shushi region of Karabakh

5 detained in connection with fight involving public official at Yerevan music club

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate to Rosselkhoznadzor: No food safety problem has been found

Iran FM: Tension in Caucasus can be settled within ‘3+3’ format

More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms

Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs agree to ‘act together against Iran’

Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan

Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance

Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively

Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs hold talks in Jerusalem

Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia

Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured