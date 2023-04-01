Iran again calls on Azerbaijan to be aware of Israel's real intentions

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry called on Azerbaijan to be aware of the real intentions of Israel regime enemy, Mehr reported.
Reacting to Israeli foreign minister's remarks on an agreement with his Azeri counterpart to establish a unified front against Iran, Nasser Kanaani tweeted, "We asked the government of Azerbaijan to explain the statements of the foreign minister of the Zionist regime [(i.e., Israel)] regarding the agreement with Azerbaijan to form a united front against Iran."
"The spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought not to respond and instead made new accusations against Iran," Kanaani continued.
"Isn't the continuation of silence an implicit approval of the statements made by Baku's strategic partner [Israel]," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.
"By getting closer to Muslim countries, the criminal Zionist regime seeks to create disputes and divisions in the Islamic Ummah to achieve its expansionist goals," he further noted.
"We advise Muslim brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan to be aware of the real intentions of the Zionist enemy," the Iranian diplomat concluded in his post on Twitter.
Israel's FM Eli Cohen, on the occasion of the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv, had announced the deepening of anti-Iranian cooperation with Baku.