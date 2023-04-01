Armenia MOD: Conscript soldier dead

At around 10:50pm on Friday, a skirmish took place—as a result of a mix-up—between Armenia’s servicemen in the southeastern border zone of the country, and in conditions of extremely low visibility.
At the same time, shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side as well.
After the incident, the dead body of Armenian conscript Hrachya Sarukhanyan was found with a fatal gunshot wound, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
Another serviceman was wounded, but his injury is not life-threatening.
An investigation is underway to fully ascertain the circumstances of this incident.