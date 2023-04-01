News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross
12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions—were transported Saturday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And five patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh informed.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Five children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Nine patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and five of them are in critical condition.

A total of 241 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened
The rumor being disseminated on social media does not correspond to reality...
 Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)
Sergey Ghazaryan received Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia…
 Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President
Harutyunyan underscored the close and coordinated cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and civilian organizations…
 Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
And there is a risk of destabilization in the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Tasmagambetov added…
 France region to arrange humanitarian convoy for Karabakh
President Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes informed this at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Artsakh FM…
 Azerbaijan, not waiting for pre-arranged adjustments, starts positioning itself on Armenia border
The National Security Service of Armenia provided details...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos