Russia Defense minister holds consultations at headquarters of joint unit of special operation troops

The issue of conventional and high-precision means of attack for the united Russian unit of troops has been increased several times, Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu said. He discussed this topic at the consultation of the joint unit of Russian special operation troops, Kommersant reported.

Shoigu noted that "the amount of supplies of the most requested ammunition have been determined" and measures are now being taken to increase them.

"It is about both conventional and high-precision means of attack," the Russian defense minister added.

He assured that this will enable to fulfill the tasks planned in the framework of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Also, the minister of defense of Russia heard reports about the current situation, as well as held a consultation with the command of the aforesaid unit and its deputies, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense noted.

In addition, Shoigu held a consultation with his deputies at the headquarters of the joint unit of special operation troops, and the topic of providing the Russian military with more weapons was discussed.

Furthermore, Shoigu held a consultation with the commanders of the unit of the Russian troops at the zone of Russian special military operation in Ukraine.