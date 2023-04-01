Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says

Russian-Armenian relations are strategic. This was stated in the message of Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin to the participants of Saturday’s expert roundtable discussion, entitled "New forms of diplomacy: National strategies of using ‘soft power’ in foreign policy."

The Russian envoy said the dynamic development of humanitarian cooperation is an important part of those relations.

Also, he noted the importance of intensifying cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

According to him, the task of preserving the shared identity is raised today, like never before.

The Russian diplomat considers this to be relevant, especially amid the West's attempts to impose its approaches in order to maintain its influence throughout the world.

Kopyrkin said he is convinced that the aforesaid roundtable discussion will contribute to the creation of ideas that will stem from the interests in the development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia.