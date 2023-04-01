News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says
Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian-Armenian relations are strategic. This was stated in the message of Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin to the participants of Saturday’s expert roundtable discussion, entitled "New forms of diplomacy: National strategies of using ‘soft power’ in foreign policy."

The Russian envoy said the dynamic development of humanitarian cooperation is an important part of those relations.

Also, he noted the importance of intensifying cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

According to him, the task of preserving the shared identity is raised today, like never before.

The Russian diplomat considers this to be relevant, especially amid the West's attempts to impose its approaches in order to maintain its influence throughout the world.

Kopyrkin said he is convinced that the aforesaid roundtable discussion will contribute to the creation of ideas that will stem from the interests in the development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has petitioned to the Armenian veterinary service…
 Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance...
 Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?
According to the roadmap, the communication operators should first analyze and start the work on stopping fraud in their networks…
 Newspaper: Armenia FM's Moscow visit was not planned in advance
It aimed to ease to a certain extent the accumulated and increasing tension in Armenian-Russian relations...
 Mirzoyan dismisses view on ‘anti-Russian sentiments’ in Armenia
As for demonstrations in Armenia, the latter’s law guarantees freedom of assembly, the Armenian FM noted…
 Lavrov: West's attempts to provoke dispute between Russia, Armenia are doomed to failure
The Russian FM said that he and his Armenian colleague discussed in detail ways to settle the situation around the Lachin corridor, and in Karabakh in general…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos