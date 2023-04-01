Armenian ambassador reflects on Armenia-Georgia cooperation

A delegation, led by Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan, on Friday visited Kakheti region of Georgia, we have learned from the press service of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit, the Georgian government representative in Kakheti, Giorgi Aladashvili, received the Armenian ambassador in the city of Telavi. The parties reflected on the multi-sector cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, emphasizing in this context the necessity of deepening the decentralized relations between the two countries.

Then, the delegation led by Ambassador Smbatyan visited the Dedoplistsgharo Municipality, where he had a meeting with Mayor Nikoloz Janiashvili.

After this meeting, the Armenian ambassador visited the Armenian-inhabited village of Tsiteli Sabatlo. At the village school, Ambassador Smbatyan met with local residents and teachers of this school, and answered their questions.