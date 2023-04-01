News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
April 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured
Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

At the moment, the Yerevan subway system is operating in an emergency mode, Yerevan city hall informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It added that at 2:23pm on Saturday, the wall of the Yerevan Flour Mill company's bunker collapsed at the Yerevan subway section heading from Sasuntsi Davit Station to Zoravar Andranik Station.

As a result, stones fell on the subway tracks and the contact rail, making the full and complete operation of the subway system impossible.

There were no injuries as a result of the collapse.

At the moment, Yerevan subway has switched to one-way commuting—from Garegin Nzhdeh Station to Sasuntsi Davit Station on the first line, then from Sasuntsi Davit Station to Barekamtyun Station on the second line.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos