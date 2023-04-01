Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured

At the moment, the Yerevan subway system is operating in an emergency mode, Yerevan city hall informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It added that at 2:23pm on Saturday, the wall of the Yerevan Flour Mill company's bunker collapsed at the Yerevan subway section heading from Sasuntsi Davit Station to Zoravar Andranik Station.
As a result, stones fell on the subway tracks and the contact rail, making the full and complete operation of the subway system impossible.
There were no injuries as a result of the collapse.
At the moment, Yerevan subway has switched to one-way commuting—from Garegin Nzhdeh Station to Sasuntsi Davit Station on the first line, then from Sasuntsi Davit Station to Barekamtyun Station on the second line.