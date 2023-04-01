Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened

The rumor being disseminated on social media that the road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia has reopened as of Saturday does not correspond to reality, the Artsakh Police report.

From December 12, 2022 until today, Azerbaijan has closed off, near the city of Shushi, the only road of life connecting Artsakh with the outside world.

Artsakh has been under a blockade for 111 days now, overcoming many difficulties and facing humanitarian problems caused by the closure of this road.

At the moment, humanitarian supplies can be delivered to Artsakh only through the Stepanakert-Berdadzor-Kornidzor-Goris motorway—and by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Motorway travel to and from Armenia is unpredictably dangerous as long as the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" and soldiers are in the Shushi area, the Artsakh Police added.