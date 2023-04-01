Criminal proceedings launched into murder of Armenia serviceman, attempted murder of another

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the murder of a serviceman and the attempted murder of another soldier, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Reports were received that between 9:50pm and 10pm on Friday, one contract and one conscript soldier had sustained gunshot wounds in a combat position located in the southeasterly direction of Armenia, and as a result, the conscript soldier, Hrachya Sarukhanyan, had died.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia launched two separate criminal proceedings on charges of murder and attempted murder, and these proceedings were combined into one proceeding.
During the respective criminal investigation, information was obtained that during the aforementioned period, shots were fired, both by the Azerbaijani side, and at the same time, a skirmish had taken place between the Armenian servicemen.
An investigation was carried out at the scene of this incident.
A forensic medical examination of the body of the fallen soldier has been ordered.