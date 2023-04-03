Scandal breaks out in France because of minister's photo on Playboy magazine cover

French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine, CNN reported.
Schiappa, who has been a government minister since 2017, appeared on the cover of the magazine to accompany a 12-page interview she did on women’s and LGBT rights. Schiappa, who is the current Minister for the Social Economy and French Associations, was photographed for the cover wearing a white dress.
Schiappa has been a long-time advocate for women’s rights and was appointed as the country’s first ever Gender Equality Minister in 2017.
Her appearance has drawn criticism from political colleagues including French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
Borne pulled up Schiappa over the cover, telling her it “wasn’t appropriate, especially during this period,” BFMTV reported Saturday, citing a source close to the prime minister.
France is currently in the throes of a political and social crisis triggered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to push ahead with controversial pension reforms despite widespread public opposition.
French politician Jean Luc Melenchon, who came third in the 2022 presidential elections, criticized both Schiappa’s appearance and the decision by French President Emmanuel Macron to give an interview to children’s magazine, Pif Gadget, this week.
“In a country where the President expresses himself in Pif and his minister in Playboy, the problem would be the opposition. France is going off the rails,” Melenchon tweeted Saturday.