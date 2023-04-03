Incumbent president Milo Djukanovic loses in Montenegro runoff election

Former Montenegrin Minister of Economy Jakov Milatovic announced that he won Sunday’s presidential runoff elections, beating the current president of the country, Milo Djukanovic, who was in power for more than thirty years.
Milatovic, 37, the deputy head of the Europe Now movement, who received a western education, promised voters in his election campaign to curb corruption, raise the standard of living, as well as strengthen ties with the European Union and neighboring Serbia.
"We have been waiting for this night for more than 30 years. I wish you a happy victory," said Milatovic, welcoming his supporters of the center-right Europe Now movement at the party's headquarters lot in Podgorica. "We will take Montenegro to the European Union in the next five years."
Djukanovic will continue to serve as president until May 21, when he will officially hand over power.
Milatovic garnered 60.1 percent of the votes, Djukanovic—39.9 percent, the Montenegrin Centre for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) informed, based on the results of a statistical sample of votes.
According to the Centre for Democratic Transition (CDT) survey, Milatovic was leading with 56.9 percent of the votes.
According to the data of CEMI, the voter turnout was about 70 percent.