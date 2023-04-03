News
Number of injured in explosion in Russia’s Saint Petersburg reaches 32
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The number of injured as a result of an explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia, has reached 32, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Russia informed Monday.

"According to urgent data, 32 people were injured, one person died as a result of the incident in a Saint Petersburg cafe," the statement says.

The press service of the Ministry of Health of Russia added that the ten of the injured are in severe condition, and 16 others—including a 14-year-old girl—are moderate condition. Five others are in satisfactory condition, and they are being treated in hospital. Another injured refused hospitalization and was treated on an outpatient basis.

On Sunday evening, there was an explosion at a cafe named Street Food Bar No. 1 in downtown Saint Petersburg. Serviceman Vladlen Tatarsky, who was spending a creative evening in this cafe, died as a result. Earlier, an explosive device with a capacity of more than 200 grams of TNT exploded near the stage where a journalist was.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
