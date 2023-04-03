Conservatives beat PM's party in Finland parliamentary election

According to the preliminary results, the Social Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, lost to the conservatives in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Finland, YLE public broadcasting company reported.
As per the results of the counting of ballots, the opposition conservatives from the National Coalition Party, led by Petteri Orpo, won 20.8 percent of the vote, the right-wing populists from the Finns Party, led by Riikka Purra, won 20.1 percent, and the Social Democratic Party, which is led by Sanna Marin, took third place with 19.9 percent of votes.
The final election results will be announced on Wednesday, but Marin has already conceded defeat.
According to YLE's calculations, the National Coalition Party will have 48 seats in the new parliament, the Finns Party—46 seats, and the Social Democrats—43 seats. None of these parties, however, can form an independent government, and therefore they must form a coalition. More than 100 seats in the parliament are needed for the majority.
The party that won the majority in the parliamentary elections will have the priority right to form a new government. The leader of the National Coalition Party, Petteri Orpo, has already announced that he is ready to hold coalition government negotiations with all political forces.