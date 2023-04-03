Park named after Charles Aznavour opens in Israel city

The Public Park of Petah Tikva, Israel on Sunday was officially renamed after the famous French Armenian chansonnier, Charles Aznavour. The decision to rename the park after Aznavour was unanimously adopted by the city council headed by Mayor Rami Greenberg, Father Aghan Gogchian, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, wrote on Facebook.
At the opening ceremony, Aznavour's well-known songs were played.
And the memorial stone unveiled at the aforesaid park reads as follows: "Charles Aznavour (1924-2018). Singer, songwriter, actor, Frenchman, world chansonnier who dedicated his life to his birthplace Armenia and was crowned with the title of National Hero. During the Second World War, the Aznavourian family managed to save dozens of Jewish families from extermination."