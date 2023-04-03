News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)
Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, during meetings held at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the Parliament of the United Kingdom, briefed on the negotiation process of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Marukyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"At the invitation of the British John Smith trust and the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, I participated in the discussions in Oxford and London devoted to the challenges of our region.

"Within the framework of the visit, I met with high-ranking officials of the foreign policy department dealing with South Caucasus issues at the MFA of the United Kingdom, to whom I have presented information about Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor, non-implementation of the decision of the UN International Court of Justice, and the latest actions of the Azerbaijani authorities.

"At the meeting organized for British think tanks in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, I have presented the details of the negotiation process of the peace treaty and the recent actions of Azerbaijan, as well as the positions of the Republic of Armenia on the matters being discussed," Marukyan wrote, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith
The sending of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and later the deployment of the longer-term EU civilian monitoring mission is an EU important engagement in our region, the Armenian FM said at Monday’s joint press conference with his Romanian colleague, in Bucharest…
 Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province
“The developments of the South Caucasus should be discussed in a broader format than Armenia and Azerbaijan only,” according to the expert on international affairs…
 Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting
The Armenian parliament vice-speaker reflected on the events that took place at the Tegh-Kornidzor section last weekend…
 Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region
Ararat Mirzoyan held a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, in Bucharest…
 France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos