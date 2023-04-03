Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, during meetings held at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the Parliament of the United Kingdom, briefed on the negotiation process of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Marukyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"At the invitation of the British John Smith trust and the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, I participated in the discussions in Oxford and London devoted to the challenges of our region.

"Within the framework of the visit, I met with high-ranking officials of the foreign policy department dealing with South Caucasus issues at the MFA of the United Kingdom, to whom I have presented information about Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor, non-implementation of the decision of the UN International Court of Justice, and the latest actions of the Azerbaijani authorities.

"At the meeting organized for British think tanks in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, I have presented the details of the negotiation process of the peace treaty and the recent actions of Azerbaijan, as well as the positions of the Republic of Armenia on the matters being discussed," Marukyan wrote, in particular.