New Beneficial Mortgage Lending Offer from ARMBUSINESSBANK

ARMBUSINESSBANK offers its clients beneficial mortgage lending terms to purchase real estate with а possibility of income tax refunds in the amount of interests paid.

Within the frame of the joint development project with "Hrach & Ruben" LLC, the Bank offers its clients an opportunity to purchase an apartment in Avan administrative district, one of the most environmentally friendly communities in Yerevan.

The two-building multifunctional complex of not more than 18-storeys located at 3/1 Acharyan street shall have landscaped and improved area of 2700 square meters, it will be equipped with public and office premises, underground parking, as well as free surface parking lot, playgrounds and will be provided with all infrastructure amenities. The buildings will be gasified and have a possibility of individual heating.

ARMBUSINESSBANK offers to take the best advantage of the mortgage loan and purchase a new apartment making a down payment in the amount of 10% of the real property price.

The annual nominal fixed adjustable interest rate is 13.9%, the effective interest rate- from 14.9% to 15.5 %.

Mortgage loan can be issued in the amount of 5-150 mln AMD with a repayment period of 1.5-20 years.

It is planned to have the construction of the residential complex completed in December, 2025.

After choosing a property and submitting the documents necessary for issuing a loan, the decision on granting a loan shall be made by ARMBUSINESSBANK within 2 working days.

To find out more about the residential compound located at 3/1. Acharyan st. Avan administrative district please feel free to contact the developing company “Hrach &Ruben” LLC at +374 95 84 33 33.

You can check the details about the general terms and conditions of mortgage lending for purchasing real estate from “Hrach &Ruben” LLC by visiting any of ARMBUSINESSBANK branches or the official website of the Bank: https://bit.ly/3zeNGmr

