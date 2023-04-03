News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Show news feed
At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings
At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least three people died and eight others were injured in three mass shootings on the streets of Marseille, France on Sunday night, reports BFM television.

The first shooting took place in the 15th arrondissement in the north of Marseille, around midnight. Two victims died of their wounds, and another is in critical condition. Later, a second shootout took place in the same area, as a result of which five more people were injured.

The third shooting took place at approximately 1am local time in the 2nd arrondissement, in the central part of Marseille, where doctors and police found one dead and two more injured.

All the victims are young men.

The BFM did not specify the alleged motives of the participants in these shootings, but noted that the incidents took place in areas where narcotics are sold.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody
He was greeted with applause…
 Number of injured in explosion in Russia’s Saint Petersburg reaches 32
And a serviceman died as a result…
 Road accident in Yerevan, there are injured
An SUV and a car had collided…
 Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning
According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a room—about 300-400 square meters—of the six-story building…
 Armenia law enforcers take opposition MP Mher Sahakyan from legislature
National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan was also there, and shouts were heard…
 Iran national falls from 8 meters while doing construction work in Armenia
He had a cardiac arrest, but his life was saved...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos