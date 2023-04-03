At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings

At least three people died and eight others were injured in three mass shootings on the streets of Marseille, France on Sunday night, reports BFM television.
The first shooting took place in the 15th arrondissement in the north of Marseille, around midnight. Two victims died of their wounds, and another is in critical condition. Later, a second shootout took place in the same area, as a result of which five more people were injured.
The third shooting took place at approximately 1am local time in the 2nd arrondissement, in the central part of Marseille, where doctors and police found one dead and two more injured.
All the victims are young men.
The BFM did not specify the alleged motives of the participants in these shootings, but noted that the incidents took place in areas where narcotics are sold.