Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody

Mher Sahakyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia who was detained for hitting Vladimir Vardanyan, a lawmaker from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA, was released today from detention.

Sahakyan was greeted with applause. Opposition MPs Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Gegham Manukyan were also among those who met him.

On March 31, it became known that an incident had taken place between Vladimir Vardanyan and Mher Sahakyan at the closed meeting of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

Regarding the incident, the "Civil Contract" Faction had informed that the police had received a report that Sahakyan had made baseless remark to Vardanyan for speaking in a loud tone, then approached and hit Vardanyan's eyebrow once with an object in his hand, as a result of which Vardanyan had fallen.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.

Sahakyan was detained on suspicion of committing a crime and was taken to a Yerevan police precinct.

Vardanyan was taken to hospital. He has been recognized as an injured party in this incident.