Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Mehdi Khorsand, an expert on international affairs, noted that "if Baku tries to take any steps in Syunik Province of Armenia, it will definitely harm Iran, and Tehran will not be silent," writes Pars Today.

He added: "The developments of the South Caucasus should be discussed in a broader format than Armenia and Azerbaijan only, as the regional players—Turkey, Russia, Iran—and the extra-regional players—the European Union led by France, the Zionist regime [i.e., Israel], and to a lesser extent the United States—are engaged in this story. Each of them plays their role."

The expert noted: "Turkey wants to establish a land connection with Azerbaijan, through Nakhichevan and the south of Armenia, in order to bypass Iran's advantage in terms of geopolitics."

According to Khorsand, "Israel, a player that can implement the ideas of destabilizing the territories adjacent to Iran, considers the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an excellent opportunity to exert mutual pressure on Iran, so that it can respond to the pressure of the Resistance Movement led by Iran."
All
Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith
The sending of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and later the deployment of the longer-term EU civilian monitoring mission is an EU important engagement in our region, the Armenian FM said at Monday’s joint press conference with his Romanian colleague, in Bucharest…
 Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting
The Armenian parliament vice-speaker reflected on the events that took place at the Tegh-Kornidzor section last weekend…
 Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region
Ararat Mirzoyan held a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, in Bucharest…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)
At the invitation of the British John Smith trust and the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, Edmon Marukyan participated in the discussions in Oxford and London devoted to the challenges of Armenia’s region…
 France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
