Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province

Mehdi Khorsand, an expert on international affairs, noted that "if Baku tries to take any steps in Syunik Province of Armenia, it will definitely harm Iran, and Tehran will not be silent," writes Pars Today.
He added: "The developments of the South Caucasus should be discussed in a broader format than Armenia and Azerbaijan only, as the regional players—Turkey, Russia, Iran—and the extra-regional players—the European Union led by France, the Zionist regime [i.e., Israel], and to a lesser extent the United States—are engaged in this story. Each of them plays their role."
The expert noted: "Turkey wants to establish a land connection with Azerbaijan, through Nakhichevan and the south of Armenia, in order to bypass Iran's advantage in terms of geopolitics."
According to Khorsand, "Israel, a player that can implement the ideas of destabilizing the territories adjacent to Iran, considers the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an excellent opportunity to exert mutual pressure on Iran, so that it can respond to the pressure of the Resistance Movement led by Iran."