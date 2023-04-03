Armenia soldiers to be prohibited from making public calls, statements

In Armenia, servicepersons will be banned from using smartphones while on duty. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan said this during the debates on the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the Regulations of the Armed Forces of Armenia at Monday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, there will be exceptions to the aforesaid in cases decided by the Minister of Defense. In addition, there will be a ban in a military or other official manner on participation in rallies and other similar events in Armenia related to the manifestation of public dissatisfaction.
"The servicepersons [of Armenia] will also be prohibited from making public calls or statements in connection with matters related to military service, as well as political matters; moreover, both in a personal and collective format," said Sargsyan.
In addition, the military personnel of Armenia will not have the right to inform and discuss information about military service, and to release videos and photos in the mass media as well as on the internet without the permission of their superiors.
Another innovation concerns the contract servicepersons of Armenia. They will be able to serve up to ten years after reaching the threshold age, on the principle of annual extension of their contract. Former middle and senior officers also will be able to return to service as contract soldier.
After relatively short debates, this draft law was approved by the aforesaid parliamentary standing committee.