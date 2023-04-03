Parliament speaker: Armenia is faithful to peace agenda in South Caucasus

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Monday received a delegation led by the chairman of the Poland-Armenia Friendship Group of the Polish parliament, Radoslaw Fogiel.
At the meeting the dynamic development of the relations between the two countries was recorded, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The RA NA President noted that the inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important format in the Armenian-Polish inter-state relations and singled out the effective cooperation between the Friendship Groups of two parliaments.
During the meeting a number of issues on the regional security were discussed. Speaking about the elections to be held in Poland, the Polish colleagues assured that they will not have an impact on the cooperation to be implemented and agenda items of Armenia: the Armenian-Polish cooperation was detailed within Armenia-EU framework. The Polish colleagues noted that they consider Armenia as member of European family and they observe the steps being taken in our country.
The sides also attached great importance to the constructive collaboration between the parliamentary delegations of two friendly countries in the framework of the international parliamentary assemblies.
The RA NA President especially highlighted the deployment of the Observation Mission of the European Union on the border with Azerbaijan, which is favorable in terms of ensuring security and stability in the region and the formation of trust on the spot.
“We are also aware that in the first half of this year Poland designs expansion of the involvement of the observers in the mission, which is greatly welcomed,” he said.
In conclusion, the RA NA President stated that Armenia is faithful to the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and hopes that Azerbaijan also will comply its actions and rhetoric with its announced goal of peace and cooperation in our region. In this context he mentioned the resolution adopted by the Senate of Poland, where it calls on Azerbaijan to immediately open the corridor without preconditions.
“We expect condemnation of illegal and inhumane actions, up to use of punitive measures against Azerbaijan from our colleagues,” Simonyan said.