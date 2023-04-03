Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith

The sending of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the immediate aftermath of the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia in September 2022 and later the deployment of the longer-term EU civilian monitoring mission is an EU important engagement in our region. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this at Monday’s joint press conference after his meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, in Bucharest.

Mirzoyan added: “We see it as a valuable tool to enhance human security on the ground, to contribute to peace and stability in the region. I would like to specify that we appreciate Romania’s valuable contribution to the EU respective discussions. Continuing the topic of regional security and stability, I should mention that we touched upon the recent developments in the South Caucasus. I briefed my colleague on the existential challenges and threats that both the Republic of Armenia and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are facing.”

He said: “Regrettably, the blockade of the Lachin corridor since December 2022, intimidation as well as other actions of Azerbaijan aimed at forcing the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their homes, the systematic policy of ethnic cleansing are the response of Azerbaijan to the calls of the international community to address the issue of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Along with many targeted calls and demands of international bodies, I would like to stress the legally binding Order of the International Court of Justice issued on 22 February against Azerbaijan. The Court has found that there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm to Armenians’ rights under the Convention for Elimination of Racial Discrimination and ordered Azerbaijan to take all the necessary measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions.

“It should be mentioned that the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor is not the only blatant violation of the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement. There is almost no single provision of the Statement that isn’t violated by Azerbaijan. Along with the continuously holding of the Armenian prisoners of war as hostages as well as demands of an extraterritorial corridor through the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Azerbaijan fails to ensure that ‘internally displaced persons and refugees shall return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions under the control of the Agency of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.’

“Furthermore, Azerbaijan continues its hate speech and the warmongering rhetoric on the highest level as well as systematic aggressive actions on the ground and the occupation of around 150 sq km of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“We believe that our partners, the international community have an important role to play by using the respective tools and mechanisms, including sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Dear colleagues,

“Armenia has repeatedly announced its readiness for constructive dialogue with Azerbaijan in an environment free from hate speech, preconditions and warmongering rhetoric, for the sake of sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus. Armenia has strong political will to reach peace and stability in the region, and despite all difficulties we continue the talks with Azerbaijan in good faith.”