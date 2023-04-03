Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Any attempt by unfriendly countries to create a divide in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be futile, reports the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, citing the Russian interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

According to the aforesaid press center, a meeting between the Armenian and Russian interior ministers, Vahe Ghazaryan and Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took place in Moscow on Monday.

"Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that any attempt by unfriendly countries to create a divide in the relations between Russia and Armenia will be futile, and the cooperation between the ministries of internal affairs [of the two countries] will systematically develop for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," the press center of the Russian interior ministry noted in a statement.

At the same time, the head of this Russian department drew his Armenian colleague's attention to "the difficult historical period of the formation of a multipolar world order."

"One of the tools of the hybrid confrontation of the ‘collective West’ against our country is the development of Russophobic sentiments in the countries of the post-Soviet territory," noted the press center of the Russian interior ministry.

Furthermore, Kolokoltsev pointed to the active collaboration of their Armenian colleagues within the format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).