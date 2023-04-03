Alen Simonyan: Armenia attaches importance to parliamentary cooperation with Croatia

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Monday received a delegation led by Davor Ivo Stier, the Head of the Croatia-Armenia Friendship Group of the Croatian parliament.
“Armenia and Croatia have historical and cultural commonalities. We are proud that the most famous Church of Saint Blaise of the city of Dubrovnik was built in honor of the saint patron Armenian by his origin,” the RA NA President noted welcoming the guests, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The colleagues recorded that the Armenian-Croatian relations are based on the mutual trust, respect and the common democratic values between the two countries. The RA NA President noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the inter-parliamentary cooperation between our countries. The legislators’ cooperation on multilateral parliamentary platforms was underscored.
“Speaking about Armenia-EU cooperation, I should say that the European Union is one of the main counterparts supporting the implementation of the reforms. We highlight the full implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and in this issue we rely on your support too,” the RA NA President said.
At the delegates’ request, an extensive conversation was held on the Lachin corridor crisis, the gross violations of the obligations assumed by Azerbaijan. Regarding the Azerbaijani blockade of the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the RA NA President noted that Nagorno-Karabakh stands before the imminent danger of food and humanitarian disaster. Speaking about Armenian prisoners of war and hostages being held in Azerbaijan, Alen Simonyan noted that after two years of signing the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 Azerbaijan still refuses returning Armenian prisoners of war, the captives and detainees, destroys or appropriates the Armenian historical-cultural and spiritual heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh on the territories that passed under the control of Azerbaijan.
In his concluding remarks, the RA NA President reaffirmed that the only version for the solution of the problems is peace.