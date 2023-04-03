Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan stance is aimed at undermining efforts to establish stability, peace in Caucasus

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan on Monday received a delegation from the Sweden-Armenia parliamentary friendship group of the Swedish Riksdag, and led by the group's chairman, Bjorn Soder.
Welcoming the visit of these Swedish MPs to Armenia, the deputy FM emphasized the role of active interparliamentary contacts in the development of Armenian-Swedish bilateral relations, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Hovhannisyan lauded the aforesaid friendship group's position on matters of vital importance for Armenia and raising these matters both in the Riksdag of Sweden and on international interparliamentary platforms.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a range of issues related to regional and international security.
In addition, the deputy FM of Armenia briefed the members of the visiting Swedish delegation on Azerbaijan's aggressive actions towards Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including the recent humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, stressing that Azerbaijan's such stance is aimed at completely undermining efforts to establish stability and peace in the South Caucasus. In this context, the Armenian deputy FM emphasized the imperative of deploying an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor.