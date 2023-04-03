GRECO: Armenia has made some progress in corruption prevention

The Council of Europe’s (CoE) Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has made public on Monday its Fourth Evaluation Round Second Interim Compliance Report on Armenia, which deals with corruption prevention in respect of members of parliament (MPs), judges, and prosecutors, the CoE informed.

According to the assessment by GRECO, Armenia has made some progress toward the recommendations to prevent corruption among prosecutors, MPs, and judges.

GRECO concluded that 9 of the 18 recommendations offered in 2015 were implemented satisfactorily, and another 9 were partially satisfactorily implemented.

One recommendation that has been sufficiently implemented concerns the mandatory training of all prosecutors on ethics and corruption issues, as well as the provision of confidential counseling within the framework of the prosecutor's office.

As per GRECO, the overseeing of the declaration of assets by MPs, judges, and prosecutors is also satisfactory.

Unlike in 2019, Armenia's commitment is no longer assessed as generally insufficient.

Also, GRECO has asked the Armenian authorities to submit—by no later than May 31, 2024—a new report on the implementation of the other recommendations.