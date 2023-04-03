Karabakh MP: Shushi villages not under Azerbaijani control but intercommunity roads are under target

The Azerbaijani armed forces have paralyzed the intercommunity roads of four villages of the Shushi region: Lisagor, Hin Shen, Mets Shen, and Yegtsahogh. Metakse Hakobyan, an MP of the opposition "Justice" Faction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to Azerbaijan's violation of the line of contact at the Shushi-Lisagor sector and ensuring positional advancement.
Reflecting on the statements by the Azerbaijani side that the villages of Shushi are under their control, Hakobyan said: "The villages are not occupied, but the intercommunity roads are under the target. Such statements are made in order to spread a panicky mood. It is another disinformation."