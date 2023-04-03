Iran, Azerbaijan exchange protest notes

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Azerbaijani media, this was announced by the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizade, commenting on the information that Iran sent a protest note to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to take measures to prevent anti-Iranian publications and articles in the Azerbaijani media.
According to Hajizade, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Monday received a protest note from the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan. On the same day, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. A protest note was issued to the Iranian side.
"It was emphasized that the claims about the Azerbaijani media in the [protest] note of the Iranian side are not objective. A response [protest] note was presented to the Iranian side, as well as a list of a number of anti-Azerbaijani articles published in the Iranian media," said the representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
According to Hajizade, the Iranian ambassador was told that the insulting, false, slanderous, and biased information about Azerbaijan and its officials, as well as the statements and speeches of Iranian public and political figures, which are regularly published in the Iranian media, harm the relations and deepen the misunderstanding between the two countries.
To note, the Azerbaijani media on Monday accused Iran of organizing an assassination attempt against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa.