Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Romania Senate acting speaker, they discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday had a meeting with the President ad interim of the Senate of Romania, Alina Stefania Gorghiu, in Bucharest, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors reflected on matters related to the Armenian-Romanian bilateral agenda. The role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations between the two countries was emphasized, noting the importance of effective cooperation and mutual visits between the friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries.

Both sides noted the important contribution of the Armenian community of Romania in strengthening the ties between the two peoples, and since independence, in various domains between the two countries.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched on regional security and stability issues, too.

The Armenian FM briefed the acting speaker of the Senate of Romania on the existing challenges in the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, the humanitarian problems persisting as a result of Azerbaijan's non-implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. FM Mirzoyan reflected on the vision and efforts of the Armenian side towards the settlement of relations with Azerbaijan and finding fair solutions to the key issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In connection with the ongoing blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the imperative of implementing the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22, the reopening of this corridor without any preconditions, and preventing the Azerbaijan policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.