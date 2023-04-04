News
Newspaper: Azerbaijanis set up 11 military posts already at Armenia border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Last week, one day after Azerbaijanis infiltrated the territory of Tegh village [of Armenia’s Syunik Province], [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan virtually vowed at the government meeting: "There has been no change in Armenian [military] positions, only a change has been made of the Armenia-Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] route." On the same day, the NSS [(National Security Service)] dismissed this (…).

Then came the time for the NSS to lie. On Saturday, April 1, the NSS issued another message that a border adjustment work was carried out with the participation of RA and AR [(Azerbaijan Republic)] representatives, as a result of which the situation in the given sector "has improved considerably."

"What is the improvement that the Azerbaijanis have already placed the 11th [military] post in [Armenian] people's lands?" Argam Hovsepyan, the former administrative head of Aravus [village of Syunik Province], a member of the community’s council of elders, was puzzled in an interview with us. According to his calculations, the Azerbaijanis have taken under their control more than 60 hectares of land [in Armenia] without resistance.

And yesterday we learned that several police checkpoints were installed in the territory of Tegh village [of Syunik Province], and they do not allow the residents to go to their gardens which the Azerbaijani armed forces have seized.
