Armenia parliament committee debating on selecting ombudsperson candidate

The matter of selecting the candidate for the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia is being debated on at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA).
As reported earlier, the opposition “Armenia” and “With Honor” Factions of the NA have nominated Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy, whereas the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction has nominated the candidacy of Deputy Prosecutor General Anahit Manasyan as the next ombudsperson of Armenia.
The members of the aforesaid committee shall vote for one of these candidates and nominate that person to the NA.
Since the "Civil Contract" Faction has one more representative in this committee, it plans to unanimously vote against Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy so that the committee nominates its candidate, Anahit Manasyan, to the NA.