Yerevan ex-mayor Hrachya Sargsyan appointed Armenia PM adviser

Slovakia legislature delegation lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad sign agreement on oil exports’ resumption

Belgium police raid European People's Party headquarters in Brussels

Alen Simonyan: Sweden is one of important partners in context of Armenia-EU relations

Turkey creating new air defense system

NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member

More than 140 hectares of land in Karabakh remains uncultivated due to Azerbaijan terrorist behavior

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide €92.3M loan to Armenia

Slovakia parliament foreign affairs committee chief: Lachin crisis is not matter of environmentalists at all

Alen Simonyan: I invite Levon Ter-Petrosyan to only instance endowed with primary mandate, Armenia National Assembly

Armenia legislature committee approves Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy for ombudsperson’s office

Armenia First President: Ruling faction is obligated to launch parliament speaker Alen Simonyan's dismissal

Croatia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

12 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, 6 others return

Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan military pilots test night flights

Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh

Yerevan city council shall elect new mayor on April 11 but ruling faction to not nominate candidate

Mirzoyan, Romania Chamber of Deputies vice-speaker attend opening of exhibition dedicated to Romanian Armenian

Armenia parliament committee debating on selecting ombudsperson candidate

Yahoo News: District attorney turns all charges against Trump into felony counts

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

10,000 US Army soldiers suffer from obesity after pandemic

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis set up 11 military posts already at Armenia border

Sweden researchers create batteries from wood, coconut, lemon

Volkswagen plans to drop Golf model

Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Romania Senate acting speaker, they discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Iran, Azerbaijan exchange protest notes

Karabakh MP: Shushi villages not under Azerbaijani control but intercommunity roads are under target

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan stance is aimed at undermining efforts to establish stability, peace in Caucasus

GRECO: Armenia has made some progress in corruption prevention

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Aliyev receives Selcuk Bayraktar, talks about role of his company's products in aggression against Karabakh

Alen Simonyan: Armenia attaches importance to parliamentary cooperation with Croatia

Civil society asks UN Human Rights Commissioner to send monitoring mission to Karabakh, Armenia

Stoltenberg: Finland will join NATO on Tuesday

Armenia soldiers to be prohibited from making public calls, statements

Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith

Parliament speaker: Armenia is faithful to peace agenda in South Caucasus

At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings

Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province

Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting

Poland sends MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region

Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody

Incumbent president Milo Djukanovic loses in Montenegro runoff election

New Beneficial Mortgage Lending Offer from ARMBUSINESSBANK

Erdogan on US ambassador to Turkey: Our doors are closed to him

Conservatives beat PM's party in Finland parliamentary election

Park named after Charles Aznavour opens in Israel city

Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)

Number of injured in explosion in Russia’s Saint Petersburg reaches 32

Road accident in Yerevan, there are injured

Scandal breaks out in France because of minister's photo on Playboy magazine cover

Tesla sells record number of electric cars in first 3 months of year

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will pay a working visit to Romania

Polish MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

11 patients from Artsakh with serious diseases have been transported to Armenia with the escort of the Red Cross

Iran’s Еmbassy in Baku sends letter of protest to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Turkey’ north hit by earthquake at night

Number of deaths grows in US after devastating hurricanes and tornadoes

“Armenia” faction MPs visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay respect to soldiers fallen in 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh war

Poland to transfer 100 Rosomak armored vehicles to Ukraine

Criminal proceedings launched into murder of Armenia serviceman, attempted murder of another

10 China planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line, Taipei says

Yerevan subway operations resume

Pope Francis discharged from hospital

Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened

Armenian ambassador reflects on Armenia-Georgia cooperation

Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured

Russia Defense minister holds consultations at headquarters of joint unit of special operation troops

Yerevan subway operations halted (PHOTOS)

Burnt, half-ashed dead body of woman found near Armenia village waterway

Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says

Kyodo News: Japan government forecasts power shortage in Tokyo this summer

Russia State Duma faction leader: Humanitarian bloc is basis for development of allied relations with Armenia

The Mirror: Biden turns down invitation to King Charles’ coronation

12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross

The Sun: Ursula von der Leyen is proposed to head NATO

Germany army will not be able to completely close its gaps by 2030, defense minister says

Earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Iran again calls on Azerbaijan to be aware of Israel's real intentions

National Security Service: Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives meet at Tegh-Kornidzor sector

28 Russia nationals evacuated from Karabakh

Armenia MOD: Conscript soldier dead

AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge

There are casualties, injuries due to strong tornadoes in US states of Arkansas, Illinois

PM: I am glad that Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity

Newspaper: Trilateral talks held at border of Armenia’s Tegh village

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia ambassador to Singapore

France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity

Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President

Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment