Yerevan city council shall elect new mayor on April 11 but ruling faction to not nominate candidate

I propose to set the date for the early election of the mayor of Yerevan on April 11, 2023, Acting Mayor Levon Hovhannisyan announced at Tuesday’s special meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
Also, the acting mayor put to vote the matter of convening a special meeting of the council on that day.
Armen Galjyan, a member of the ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the city council, stated: "As of now, our faction has decided not to elect a new mayor, considering that the elections [of the Council of Elders] are a few months away. As of now, we will not elect a new mayor, therefore, we will not attend the mayoral election day session because there will be no candidate, and there will be no need to discuss and elect."
Despite that decision, with the votes of 39 members of the "My Step" Faction, it was decided that a meeting of the Council of Elders will be held on April 11.