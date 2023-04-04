News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Show news feed
Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh
Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

At 3:35pm on April 2, the Karmir Shuka village department of the Martuni region of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police received a report that a landmine had exploded in the forest area of Karmir Shuka, injuring a civilian.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene of the incident found out that on the same day at around 3:10pm, three residents of Karmir Shuka were picking asparagus in the aforesaid area near the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and one of them, G. B. (born in 1997), had stepped on a landmine which exploded as a result, the Artsakh Police inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The this person was transferred to the Republican Medical Center, where a traumatic amputation of the left foot was diagnosed.

The Martuni regional department of the police is investigating the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yahoo News: District attorney turns all charges against Trump into felony counts
For falsification of business records…
 At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings
All the victims are young men…
 Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody
He was greeted with applause…
 Number of injured in explosion in Russia’s Saint Petersburg reaches 32
And a serviceman died as a result…
 Road accident in Yerevan, there are injured
An SUV and a car had collided…
 Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning
According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a room—about 300-400 square meters—of the six-story building…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos