Azerbaijan military pilots test night flights

Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh

Yahoo News: District attorney turns all charges against Trump into felony counts

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

10,000 US Army soldiers suffer from obesity after pandemic

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis set up 11 military posts already at Armenia border

Sweden researchers create batteries from wood, coconut, lemon

Volkswagen plans to drop Golf model

Iran, Azerbaijan exchange protest notes

Karabakh MP: Shushi villages not under Azerbaijani control but intercommunity roads are under target

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan stance is aimed at undermining efforts to establish stability, peace in Caucasus

GRECO: Armenia has made some progress in corruption prevention

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Aliyev receives Selcuk Bayraktar, talks about role of his company's products in aggression against Karabakh

Alen Simonyan: Armenia attaches importance to parliamentary cooperation with Croatia

Civil society asks UN Human Rights Commissioner to send monitoring mission to Karabakh, Armenia

Stoltenberg: Finland will join NATO on Tuesday

Armenia soldiers to be prohibited from making public calls, statements

Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith

Parliament speaker: Armenia is faithful to peace agenda in South Caucasus

At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings

Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province

Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting

Poland sends MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region

Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody

Incumbent president Milo Djukanovic loses in Montenegro runoff election

New Beneficial Mortgage Lending Offer from ARMBUSINESSBANK

Erdogan on US ambassador to Turkey: Our doors are closed to him

Conservatives beat PM's party in Finland parliamentary election

Park named after Charles Aznavour opens in Israel city

Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)

Number of injured in explosion in Russia’s Saint Petersburg reaches 32

Road accident in Yerevan, there are injured

Scandal breaks out in France because of minister's photo on Playboy magazine cover

Tesla sells record number of electric cars in first 3 months of year

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will pay a working visit to Romania

Polish MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

11 patients from Artsakh with serious diseases have been transported to Armenia with the escort of the Red Cross

Iran’s Еmbassy in Baku sends letter of protest to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Turkey’ north hit by earthquake at night

Number of deaths grows in US after devastating hurricanes and tornadoes

“Armenia” faction MPs visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay respect to soldiers fallen in 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh war

Poland to transfer 100 Rosomak armored vehicles to Ukraine

Criminal proceedings launched into murder of Armenia serviceman, attempted murder of another

10 China planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line, Taipei says

Yerevan subway operations resume

Pope Francis discharged from hospital

Karabakh police: Road linking Artsakh to Armenia not reopened

Armenian ambassador reflects on Armenia-Georgia cooperation

Yerevan subway operating in emergency mode, no one injured

Russia Defense minister holds consultations at headquarters of joint unit of special operation troops

Yerevan subway operations halted (PHOTOS)

Burnt, half-ashed dead body of woman found near Armenia village waterway

Task of preserving shared identity is raised today, like never before, Russia envoy to Armenia says

Kyodo News: Japan government forecasts power shortage in Tokyo this summer

Russia State Duma faction leader: Humanitarian bloc is basis for development of allied relations with Armenia

The Mirror: Biden turns down invitation to King Charles’ coronation

12 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, escorted by Red Cross

The Sun: Ursula von der Leyen is proposed to head NATO

Germany army will not be able to completely close its gaps by 2030, defense minister says

Earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Iran again calls on Azerbaijan to be aware of Israel's real intentions

National Security Service: Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives meet at Tegh-Kornidzor sector

28 Russia nationals evacuated from Karabakh

Armenia MOD: Conscript soldier dead

AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge

There are casualties, injuries due to strong tornadoes in US states of Arkansas, Illinois

PM: I am glad that Assyrians of Armenia are preserving their national identity

Newspaper: Trilateral talks held at border of Armenia’s Tegh village

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using firearms, grenade launchers

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Karabakh FM, France official discuss situation around Artsakh, future courses of action (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor proposes to Armenia to stop dairy products’ supply to Russia

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia ambassador to Singapore

France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity

Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President

Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment

Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus

Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept

Iran MFA spox calls on Azerbaijan to explain its anti-Iranian collaboration with Israel

Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security

Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning

Matter of nominating Armenia ombudsperson candidate to be discussed at parliament committee on April 4

Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras

Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations

Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says

Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills

Armenia law enforcers take opposition MP Mher Sahakyan from legislature

Laurent Wauquiez: Why are there no sanctions against Azerbaijan president's regime?

Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region

France region to arrange humanitarian convoy for Karabakh

Turkey parliament approves Finland accession to NATO

Armenian Assembly of America holds annual conference, Lachin corridor issue one of key topics

Newspaper: No snap election to be held in Yerevan

Russia MOD records another ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Baku's words are considered unconvincing in Tehran: What non-regional forces Iran FM talked about in Russia?

Azerbaijan army units fortifying near Tegh village of Armenia