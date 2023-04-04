Turkey creating new air defense system

The photo of the anti-aircraft missile complex being created by the Aselsan company was shown in Turkey. It attracted the attention of Defence Turk periodical.
This air defense system is mounted on the wheels of an 8x8 Anadolu Isuzu Seyit truck, it has a 35mm cannon that can use programmable explosive shells and canisters to launch Bozdogan or Gokdogan anti-aircraft missiles.
The vehicle is equipped with a fire control radar station and four radars with active lattice antennas for target detection.