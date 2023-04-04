Armenia legislature committee approves Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy for ombudsperson’s office

The Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) approved Anahit Manasyan's candidacy for the post of Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
Manasyan, who currently serves as Deputy Prosecutor General, is the ombudsperson’s candidate of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA.
The opposition factions had nominated Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy, and only one MP, Taguhi Tovmasyan, chairperson of the aforementioned committee, voted in favor of him.
Four lawmakers voted for Manasyan.