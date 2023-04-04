Alen Simonyan: I invite Levon Ter-Petrosyan to only instance endowed with primary mandate, Armenia National Assembly

I was expecting everything. But the fact that RA [(Republic of Armenia)] First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan would demand my resignation was really unexpected, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan wrote on Facebook. Simonyan added as follows:
"I am grateful for the comparison with Roosevelt, Truman, Clinton, and other historical figures. But if Levon Ter-Petrosyan has relaxed or dissipated like this after the infamous events, calling him a traitor, it is his choice.
"I am not a traitor, never have been and never will be. And the day when my compatriots again assembled on the street will need my guidance, I will not sit at home and will be by their side, and ‘who cares’ what anyone will say later. The historian president should know well what are the unforgivable mistakes and what price are paid by the leaders of the country who committed unforgivable mistakes in history.
"P.S. Taking advantage of the opportunity, I am also disseminating this article by Levon Ter-Petrosyan, as well as inviting him to the only body endowed with a primary mandate, the RA National Assembly, for a discussion on the biggest damages caused to the state's standing throughout history."
Armenia First President: Ruling faction is obligated to launch parliament speaker Alen Simonyan's dismissal