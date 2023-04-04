Slovakia parliament foreign affairs committee chief: Lachin crisis is not matter of environmentalists at all

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Tuesday received a delegation led by Marian Kery, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia.

Alen Simonyan noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Slovakia, and our country is concerned about expanding cooperation with Slovakia in all spheres of mutual interest, the NA informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Addressing the Committee Chairman, the RA NA President marked his personal contribution to the adoption of two resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Slovak Parliament in 2020 and 2021. Those resolutions contain important requirements against Azerbaijan: release Armenian prisoners of war, protect the Armenian cultural heritage on the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about interparliamentary cooperation of Slovakia, the parties expressed conviction that the Government formed after the Slovak parliamentary elections this year will continue to actively promote the development of relations between Armenia and Slovakia.

The RA NA President noted that he is waiting for the upcoming visit of the Speaker of the Slovak Parliament to Armenia.

Issues regarding the security situation in the region were discussed at the meeting. Conversation was held about the consequences of the Lachin corridor crisis at this moment, the rights of Artsakh Armenians.

“Armenia has no territorial demands against its neighbors. Despite all the challenges, we have adopted the path of democracy and remain committed to our agenda of achieving peace. We are firm in our choice and expect the support of our international partners,” the RA NA President mentioned.

Marian Kery noted that in the period of conflicts and unfinished wars, small countries should support each other. He stated that the achievements of Armenian democracy, which were further strengthened as a result of the last elections, cannot be doubted. He underscored that they are well informed about the Lachin crisis and can clearly say that it is not a matter of environmentalists at all, as the Azerbaijani side initially tried to present, and expressed willingness to show consistency in promoting the solution of the issue.