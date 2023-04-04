More than 140 hectares of land in Karabakh remains uncultivated due to Azerbaijan terrorist behavior

The latest bulletin of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) government has publicized the statistics of the 114th day of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan.

According to Samvel Shahramanyan, the head of Khnapat village, the entire area between Khnapat and Khramort villages, 142 hectares, remain completely uncultivated because agricultural machinery cannot approach these areas. And upon approaching, the Azerbaijani side opens fire immediately at workers. For the same reason, the spring planting works are not finished yet.

It is worth noting, Azerbaijani units situated in the occupied territories of Artsakh have been regularly firing upon farmers working in different settlements of Artsakh. This is a continuous terror policy implemented by Azerbaijan preventing villagers to use agricultural machinery in their fields which can have serious consequences for the country’s agriculture and food security.

Update of daily statistics

About 1,000 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment due to suspension of planned surgeries in all medical facilities of Artsakh.

As of today, 252 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia to receive appropriate medical care with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Due to the Red Cross not having an ambulance and only being able to transport patients with an ordinary vehicle, it is not possible to transport patients needing to lay down because Azerbaijan has obstructed the movement of Artsakh ambulances.

Around 3,900 people, including 570 children, have been separated from their homes as a result of the blockade, however, some have already returned home with the assistance of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers.

No citizen traveled freely along the Stepanakert-Goris highway, and the number of two-way movement of people along the Stepanakert-Goris highway decreased by about 184 times (1,521 entries and exits instead of 279,300 in 114 days), and took place only with the support of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers.

Not a single car of Artsakh citizens passed through the blocked road, and almost 46 times less vehicle movement was recorded on the Lachin Corridor than it would have been without the blockade (instead of 104,880 in 114 days, 2,297 vehicles, exclusively those of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, entered and exited)․

About 12 times less vital goods were imported than should have been due to the blockade (3,948 tons instead of about 45,600 tons in 114 days have been delivered and only exclusively by the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers).

During the blockade, Azerbaijan completely or partially interrupted the sole gas supply into Artsakh for a total of 44 days, and electricity supply has been completely disrupted for 81 days. This has led to six-hour daily blackouts and additional emergency shutdowns, resulting in many facilities closing or curtailing operations.

782 business entities (18.3% of the total) have suspended their activities due to the impossible operating conditions under the blockade, while the remaining operate partially or with state support.

At estimated 9,800 people (including state-supported temporary work placements and more than 50% of private sector workers) have lost jobs and sources of income as a result of the impact on the economy from the blockade and disruptions of vital infrastructure.

Construction work of 32.6 kilometers of roads, tens of kilometers of water lines, irrigation systems for thousands of hectares of land, 3,717 apartments, and more than 40 social and industrial infrastructures have been stopped.

During the blockade, the economy of the Republic of Artsakh suffered a loss of around 220 million US dollars, leading to decline of the predicted annual GDP index (903 million dollars) by more than 24 percent.