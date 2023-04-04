NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member

The North Atlantic Alliance will do everything possible so that Sweden becomes a full member of NATO after Finland. This was stated Tuesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I’m confident that it will happen," he said before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, during which the solemn ceremony of Finland's membership in the alliance will take place. The country will become the 31st member of this organization.

Earlier, Stoltenberg stated that Sweden's NATO membership may take weeks or months. So far, the accession of Sweden has not been ratified by two members of the alliance, Hungary and Turkey. Ankara, in particular, accuses the Swedish government of insufficiently active fight against Kurdish extremists, which is one of the conditions of ratification. Stoltenberg noted that he talked with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on that topic, and he assured that there will be progress in the near future.

Reflecting on Finland's membership in NATO, Stoltenberg stated that the alliance will not station military personnel of other member countries on Finnish territory without the consent of Helsinki. He also noted that the matter of establishing permanent NATO bases in Finland is not yet discussed in the negotiations with the country.