News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.15
EUR
423.74
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.15
EUR
423.74
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member
NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The North Atlantic Alliance will do everything possible so that Sweden becomes a full member of NATO after Finland. This was stated Tuesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I’m confident that it will happen," he said before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, during which the solemn ceremony of Finland's membership in the alliance will take place. The country will become the 31st member of this organization.

Earlier, Stoltenberg stated that Sweden's NATO membership may take weeks or months. So far, the accession of Sweden has not been ratified by two members of the alliance, Hungary and Turkey. Ankara, in particular, accuses the Swedish government of insufficiently active fight against Kurdish extremists, which is one of the conditions of ratification. Stoltenberg noted that he talked with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on that topic, and he assured that there will be progress in the near future.

Reflecting on Finland's membership in NATO, Stoltenberg stated that the alliance will not station military personnel of other member countries on Finnish territory without the consent of Helsinki. He also noted that the matter of establishing permanent NATO bases in Finland is not yet discussed in the negotiations with the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually
The package is aimed also at providing long-term support to Ukraine to modernize its armed forces…
 Stoltenberg: Finland will join NATO on Tuesday
Finland will become the 31st member of NATO, the latter’s chief told reporters…
 Turkey parliament approves Finland accession to NATO
Turkey has become the last NATO country to approve Finland’s inclusion into this organization…
 Rasmussen: EU leaders need to be clear with Azerbaijan president that he will not be allowed to act with impunity
“Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan are rising again, raising the prospect of another war,” the former Secretary General of NATO added in his article for Project Syndicate...
 Rasmussen: International peacekeepers’ mechanism needed to guarantee Karabakh people’s rights, security
The former Secretary General of NATO sent a message to the Azerbaijani president to stop the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh immediately…
 Armenia PM, former NATO Secretary General discuss regional developments, security challenges
Nikol Pashinyan received Anders Fogh Rasmussen…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos