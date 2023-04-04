Alen Simonyan: Sweden is one of important partners in context of Armenia-EU relations

Speaker of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Alen Simonyan, on Tuesday received a delegation led by Bjorn Soder, Head of the Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group of the Swedish parliament. Welcoming the guests, Alen Simonyan noted that he is glad also to see our compatriot Arin Karapet in the delegation.

The NA President highly appreciated the continuous support of Sweden in the reforms being implemented in Armenia, adding that Sweden is also one of the important partners in the context of Armenia-EU relationship. Alen Simonyan congratulated Bjorn Soder on Sweden’s taking over the presidency in the Council of the European Union, expressing conviction that it will promote the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.

The sides documented the importance of the activities of the friendship groups in the development of Armenia-Sweden parliamentary ties, as well as the boosting of contacts between the two countries.

In this context the RA NA President expressed gratitude to Sweden-Armenia Friendship Group for statements made on condemning the Azerbaijani military aggression, the Lachin corridor blockade, the imperative of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, as well as murders of Armenian prisoners of war by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Presenting the situation at this moment, the RA NA President noted that the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the prevention of the further aggressive actions is a problem of priority, emphasizing the support shown by Sweden in the deployment of the EU Civilian Observation Mission.

“It is very important that the international community increases the pressure on Baku—to stop the anti-Armenian policy. We speak up about the necessity of the application of the sanctions against Azerbaijan, and we expect the addressed responses of our international colleagues,” Alen Simonyan concluded.