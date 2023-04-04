News
Armenia PM Pashinyan receives Russia deputy premier: There is need for more dynamic contacts
Armenia PM Pashinyan receives Russia deputy premier: There is need for more dynamic contacts
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Prime Minister's office. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan also participated in the meeting.

In his speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted as follows:

"I must note with satisfaction that we have a high intensity of contacts between the representatives of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, but despite this, there is a need for more dynamic contacts, because our agenda is so full that it is not always possible to cover all issues.

“I am sure that today we will discuss a wide range of issues: economic and political issues, issues related to the regional and international situation. It is always a pleasure for me to meet you and have the opportunity to discuss all these issues. Welcome."

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said as follows:

"Thank you very much: I am also very pleased to meet with you and discuss the issues of our bilateral agenda. First of all, I would like to mention the strategic nature of the relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia. Of course, these are relations that have been built to their current form over the past 30 years, but in fact have a centuries-old history and have more than once faced various challenges, including economic crises, changes in the global trade and economic system.

“Despite this, we continue to strengthen our cooperation in the economic sphere, and last year we had very good indicators of mutual trade turnover growth. Investments from Russia to Armenia are also in good progress. We are really happy with the success recorded by the economy of Armenia as a part of the large economy of the Eurasian Economic Union and the advantages that the Union provides are certainly visible."

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda. Trade and economic relations and other topics of mutual interest were discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
