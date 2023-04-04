Trump arrested

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Lower Manhattan district attorney' office, where he was arrested and is in police custody until the upcoming arraignment trial, reports CNN.
Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, although it is not yet clear if photo identification will be done.
Then he will be escorted to the courtroom, where he will be charged.
The arraignment trial is expected to be a quick and routine affair, but it's a surreal and historic episode in US history.
Trump is not expected be handcuffed after his arrest, as he will be under the constant surveillance of law enforcement agencies.