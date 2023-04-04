News
Trump stands before New York court
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former US President Donald Trump stood before a New York court after surrendering to the authorities, reports CNN.

He is expected to plead not guilty and will be the first former US president in history to face criminal charges.

The indictment is scheduled to be made public on Tuesday, providing the first public details of the charges.

Trump will face more than 30 counts of business fraud as part of an investigation into the 2016 payments to a porn actress.

On Monday night, the court ruled that the media will not be allowed to broadcast the trial, but that five photographers will be allowed to take pictures.

Trump's legal team announced that the former US president intends to contest the charges. After the latter’s presentation, Trump is scheduled to return to Florida and make an announcement in Mar-a-Lago.

