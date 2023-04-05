News
April 05
2023
Karabakh police: Russian peacekeepers ambulance 4 women to Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

At 11:40pm on Tuesday, officers from the Passport and Visa Department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police received a report that near the city of Shushi, Azerbaijanis stopped a car accompanied by Russian peacekeepers while transporting civilians—including women, children, and the elderly—from Goris, Armenia to Artsakh capital Stepanakert, and prohibited their entry, report the Artsakh police.

As a result, four women from Artsakh felt ill.

The Russian peacekeepers ambulanced these women to the Republican Medical Center of Stepanakert.

An investigation into this incident is underway.
